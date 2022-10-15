Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $510.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

