Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $325.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.33.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $197.87 and a 52-week high of $713.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average of $280.70.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

