StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 53.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 817,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,708,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.