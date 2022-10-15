StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 385.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 52.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adient by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

