StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of A stock opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.02. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

