StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.