StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE AL opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading

