StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATEC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Alphatec Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. The firm had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,304.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 127,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 250.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

