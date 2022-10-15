StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AMT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.29.
American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $185.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.02.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,831,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
