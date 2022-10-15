StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.29.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $185.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.02.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,831,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.