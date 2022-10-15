StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,575 shares of company stock worth $592,270 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

