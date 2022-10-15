StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APTV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Shares of APTV opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

