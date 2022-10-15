StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.5 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Associated Banc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 13.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 103,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

