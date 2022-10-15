StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.5 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Associated Banc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 13.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 103,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.