StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of AGO opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after buying an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,881,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,430,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

