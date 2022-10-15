StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Astec Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $763.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,670.00 and a beta of 1.42. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.70 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Astec Industries by 182.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.