StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

