StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Baxter International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 401.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $4,175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 50.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $5,280,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

