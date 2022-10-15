StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 93.86, a quick ratio of 93.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

