StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 93.86, a quick ratio of 93.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.