StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.75.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 4.0 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,592,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,229,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

