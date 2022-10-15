StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.90.

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.62 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

