StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,282 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

