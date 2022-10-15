StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. 57,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,315. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 75,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

