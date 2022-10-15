StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered CapStar Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $419.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 421,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also

