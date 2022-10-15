StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.