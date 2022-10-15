StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHH opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

