StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.05. 141,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.