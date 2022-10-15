StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

CTRN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,702. The stock has a market cap of $162.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $97.46.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 607,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 466,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

