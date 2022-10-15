StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.8 %

KOF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.83. 222,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

