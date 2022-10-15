StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of CYH opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 165.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,048 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 360.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 154,578 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 268.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 828,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

