StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. 51,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,054. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $765.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.70. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $46.30.
Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.