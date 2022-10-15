StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. 51,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,054. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $765.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.70. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

