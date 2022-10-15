StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNSL. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 190,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,551. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $298.39 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,272,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 791,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 298,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

