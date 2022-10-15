StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.00.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $431.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.87. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $421.64 and a one year high of $703.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 54.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.