StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
