StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 383,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,110. The company has a market cap of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 533.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Curis by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 4,243,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,634,442 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Curis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,149,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Curis by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Curis by 3,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 814,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Curis by 465.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 367,559 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

