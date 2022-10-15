StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $179.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 83.02%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $10.05 per share. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 138.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 46.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 389.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 194,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,157,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

