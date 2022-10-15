StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

NYSE DKL opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.23. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.14%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,048 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading

