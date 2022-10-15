StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

