StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,277. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.