StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.70.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.