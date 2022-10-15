StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty Stock Performance

Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,753.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,173,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,824,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 214.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,682,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,065 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,572,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.