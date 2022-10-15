StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 96,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,354. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

