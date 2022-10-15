StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ESTE opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,017,213 shares in the company, valued at $162,503,891.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Earthstone Energy news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at $115,601,211.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,017,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 313,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

