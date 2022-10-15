StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ebix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 195,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.62. Ebix has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

Ebix Announces Dividend

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Ebix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,450,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

