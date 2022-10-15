StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.65.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EFC opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -782.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.