StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.77.

NYSE:EMR opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

