StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $6.56. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.82 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $10,193,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.