StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. 284,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,304. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,579 shares of company stock valued at $512,151. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

