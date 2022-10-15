StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

EVC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 84,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

