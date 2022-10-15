StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,624,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. EQT has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 59,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.