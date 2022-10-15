StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $76.14. 4,726,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,198. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,490,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

