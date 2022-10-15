StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNLC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,227. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $321.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

See Also

